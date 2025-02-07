Cracker Barrel Takes Crack at Waffle House + Makes Drastic Change Due to Egg Shortage

The egg shortage in America is real. You might have been to a grocery store lately and noticed either an empty egg cooler, or one with eggs at super-inflated prices.

With restaurants like Waffle House adding a $.50 surcharge to each egg ordered, Cracker Barrel decided to do the total polar opposite and make a drastic change that nobody saw coming.

Not only will Cracker Barrel not charge a single cent more per egg, but they are even going to double your Cracker Barrel pegs — their loyalty program points — on each egg ordered.

A Cracker Barrel spokesperson took time out of their day to send a warning shot at Waffle House.

"A surcharge on eggs? Well, there’s nothing hospitable about that. At Cracker Barrel, country hospitality is as important to us as a hearty breakfast — and that means not charging extra for eggs," the chain said in a statement (quote via NBC News).

"We know our guests already have a lot on their plates, so we’ll just stay focused on serving up plates of delicious food at incredible value."

So, your eggs will be the same price, but the chain is going to throw in something extra on top of them, for free.

To double your Cracker Barrel pegs rewards, you just need to download the Cracker Barrel app and make your orders on the app from now until Feb. 12, when the promotion ends.

