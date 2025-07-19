Despite a recent fan backlash from fans about the newly remodeled locations, Cracker Barrel's stock is soaring beyond belief.

How Have Recent Changes Affected Cracker Barrel's Stock?

Something is in the sweet tea at Cracker Barrel right now because in the past month, according to SimplyWall, their stock price has soared 29 percent.

If you zoom out for the bigger picture, Cracker Barrel's stock price has gone up a total of 60 percent in the past seven months, since the first of the year.

Get our free mobile app

Stockholders don't seem the least bit scared about the recent backlash.

What Was The Recent Cracker Barrel Fan Backlash About?

It all started with a TikTok posted recently from a remodeled Cracker Barrel in Manchester, Tenn. It shows a spot that literally looks like the opposite of a normal Cracker Barrel.

This one has plain white walls, with a noticeable lack of flair. There are hardly any old items on the walls to make it feel like you are in your grandma's house.

How Many Cracker Barrel Locations Have Been Remodeled?

According to The Takeout, about 40 Cracker Barrel locations throughout the country have been pilot testing the new design.

It's going to be a tough decision going forward if they continue to remodel despite the backlash, and taking the soaring stock prices into consideration.

How Many Cracker Barrel Locations Are There in America?

According to Scrape Hero, there are 658 Cracker Barrel locations scattered across America, mostly near highway exits and rest stops.

'Duck Dynasty' Cast Updates: Pictures Then + Now Duck Dynasty aired on A&E from 2012 to 2017, meaning it's been nearly a decade since Phil, Willie, Jase, Si and company have been on television regularly. So much life has happened since. The kids are all grown up and some even have children of their own.

Here is what the cast of Duck Dynasty has been up to since 2017, including pictures then and now. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes