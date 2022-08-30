Craig Morgan Adds Four New Songs to ‘God, Family, Country’ Deluxe Project

Craig Morgan is augmenting his God, Family, Country album in November, expanding the project's track list with four songs. One of those, "How You Make a Man," is Morgan's current country radio single.

The other new songs on the deluxe version of the project are "Ask Him," "Sounds Like Home" and "I May Drink a Little," the latter two of which the singer co-wrote. He also co-produced all four new tracks with Phil O'Donnell. O'Donnell worked on the bulk of the album with Morgan, though Morgan produced "The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost" and "Going Out Like This" solo.

When he first put out "How You Make a Man" — which is the only one of the four new tracks on the deluxe version of God, Family, Country that fans have heard so far — Morgan said that he knew it was special right from the first time he heard it.

"I just, immediately — the very first listen — called [O'Donnell]," Morgan shared at the time. "I wasn't even finished with the song. I called him and said, 'Let 'em know I'm cuttin' it.'"

He goes on to say that the song was a perfect fit for him and captured the perfect energy that he was hoping to find to lead his next musical chapter.

"I have two prerequisites when I'm singing and writing. One, I have to be able to sing it and make it believable. And two, it has to be something radio could play. Doesn't mean they will, and I respect that ... I feel it's important to do those two things, and when you do, you leave everyone else no choice," he sums up.

The deluxe version of God, Family, Country is set to arrive on Nov. 11.

Craig Morgan's God, Family, Country (Deluxe Edition) Track Listing:

1. “The Father, My Son, and The Holy Ghost” (Craig Morgan)

2. “Soldier” (Gavin DeGraw)

3. “Going Out Like This” (Craig Morgan, Michael Rogers, Korey Hunt, Sam Banks)

4. “Whiskey” (Anthony Smith, Sarah Beth Terry)

5. “Sippin’ on The Simple Life” (Craig Morgan, Michael Rogers, Justin Wright, Andrew Yacovone)

6. “God, Family and Country” (Craig Morgan, Craig Morris, Lance McDaniel)

7. “That’s What I Love About Sunday” (Adam Dorsey, Mark Narmore)

8. “My Kind of Woman” (Craig Morgan, Phil O’Donnell, Jason Sellers)

9. “Almost Home” (Craig Morgan, Kerry Kurt Phillips)

10. “Lotta Man (In That Little Boy)” (Craig Morgan, Phil O’Donnell, Tim Owens)

11. *“Sounds Like Home” (Craig Morgan, Wade Kirby, Styles Haury, Phil O'Donnell)

12. *“Ask Him” (Craig Morgan, Sam Banks, Wil Nance, Andy Austin)

13. *“How You Make a Man” (Megan Conner, Skip Black, Michael Walton)

14. *“I May Drink a Little” (Craig Morgan, Phil O'Donnell)

Tracks 1 & 3 Produced by Craig Morgan

Tracks 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, & 14 Produced by Craig Morgan & Phil O’Donnell

Track 9 Executive Produced by Blake Mevis

Track 6 Produced by Craig Morgan & D. Scott Miller

Track 8 Produced by Craig Morgan, Phil O’Donnell & Keith Stegall

*Previously unreleased songs

