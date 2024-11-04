Craig Morgan is gearing up for a special performance to celebrate Veteran's Day (Nov. 11) this year.

The singer — who re-enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve in 2023, after previously serving in the Army and Army Reserve for 17 years — will perform as part of PBS's Salute to Service 2024: A Veteran's Day Celebration television special.

Morgan's appearance on the show will be particularly memorable, since he's performing with the U.S. Army Field Band, Six-String Soldiers. The group is a country, bluegrass and folk-leaning ensemble that has been active since 2014.

Morgan will also interview the Six-String Soldiers on-screen during the special.

All About Craig Morgan's Military Service

The "Almost Home" singer was part of the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions during his 17-year service, and he held the positions of staff sergeant and fire support specialist including airborne, air assault and rappel master.

Morgan is a member of the U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame and is a USO Merit Award recipient. In 2018, he also earned the Army's Outstanding Civilian Service Award in recognition of his many trips overseas to perform for the troops.

Early this year, he returned to military duty. He was sworn in as a Warrant Officer in the U.S. Army Reserve in February. His swearing-in ceremony took place at Redstone Arsenal, his assigned post in Huntsville, Ala.

Mickey Guyton will host the Salute to Service 2024, and the show will also feature performances from Christian McBride and Aubrey Logan, as well as stories from veterans who hail from all six military branches.

The special will air on PBS on Friday, Nov. 8 at 9PM ET.