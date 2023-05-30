Craig Morgan brought passion and emotion to the National Memorial Parade on Monday (May 29), performing a soaring acoustic rendition of his song, "Soldier."

The parade took place in Washington, D.C., where it began on the city's Constitution Ave and extended to 17th Street, NW. In addition to the viewers who attended the event in person, people across the country watched the parade's television broadcast.

Coming off of Morgan's 2020 God, Family, Country album, "Soldier" shares the values of the American soldier, both during their military service and afterward. The song focuses on the continuing dependability the soldier shows his loved ones when he's back in the civilian world: Its lyrics promise to always be a strong, comforting and supportive presence, no matter what.

"I'll get it if you need it / I'll search if you don't see it / If you're thirsty, I'll be rain / If you get hurt, I'll take your pain," Morgan vows in the chorus of the song. "I know you don't believe it / But I said it and I still mean it / When you heard what I told you / When you get worried, I'll be your soldier."

During his Memorial Day performance, it was clear that Morgan felt every word that he was singing: Accompanied only by the strum of an acoustic guitar, he delivered an impassioned rendition of "Soldier," concluding his performance by offering his continuing allegiance to the U.S.A. and the country's armed military forces.

Press play on the video below to watch Morgan's performance, which took place about 56 minutes into the parade.

Before his career as a country star, Morgan was an active duty Army service member for 10 and a half years and a member of the Army reserves for six and a half years. He is still an active supporter of the military, and his upcoming God, Family, Country Tour — set to kick off in the fall — will be a partnership with Operation Finally Home.

Colbie Caillat also performed during the National Memorial Day Parade; she sang a live rendition of her new song, "Worth It."