Craig Morgan Inducted Into U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame

Craig Morgan has added a new honor to his list of military accomplishments: The country singer was inducted into the U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame on Wednesday, May 18.

The honor was bestowed upon Morgan thanks to his 17 years in the U.S. Army and Army reserves.

The U.S. Field Artillery Association inducted a total of 48 men and women into its 2022 class, the first in the association's history. The inductees included 33 past honorees of the prestigious USFAA Music Tattoo, four Field Artillery service members who previously received Medal of Honor awards, and 11 additional individuals. The distinction serves to recognize "a wide array of Field Artillery men and women who have contributed greatly to the branch."

The induction ceremony took place in Fort Sill, Okla., where Morgan was stationed during his time in the service.

As an Army veteran, Morgan has long been a supporter of the U.S. military. To show his support, the singer has made 16 trips to perform for troops overseas. He was also awarded with the USO Merit Award and the Army's Outstanding Civilian Service Medal. Morgan shares more about his military service in his forthcoming book, God, Family Country, which is due out on Sept. 27 via Blackstone Publishing. The memoir also details his journey in country music.

In addition to working on his book, Morgan has kept busy this year as a castmember on the CBS reality series, Beyond the Edge, which found nine celebrities — including fellow singer Lauren Alaina — competing to survive in the Panama jungles and raising money for their chosen charities. Morgan finished as a Top 4 finalist and raised money for Operation Finally Home. The singer will kick off his 11-date Operation Finally Home Welcomes the "God, Family, Country Tour" With Craig Morgan on October 19 in Green Bay, Wisc.