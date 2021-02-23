Dallas Moore celebrates the raw, exuberant spirit of live music in his new song, "Every Night I Burn Another Honky Tonk Down." The track looks back on better times when we could all still get together, get rowdy and blow off some steam ... but it also looks forward to better days ahead.

Moore wrote the song before the pandemic, and the hard-charging track captures the spirit of his live shows. The track features a chugging, straight-ahead drum part that drives guitars and fiddles, topped off by a rough-and-ready vocal performance from Moore. You can hear the lived experience of his years on the road in his voice when he assures, "Everybody knows that I get around / Every night I burn another honky tonk down."

The song premieres exclusively with Taste of Country today, and as Moore explains, he had no idea that his life on the road was about to change so drastically when he wrote it.

“'Every Night I Burn Another Honky Tonk Down' was written from a very autobiographical stance," he tells us. "Pre-pandemic, we were coming up on ten years in a row playing over 300 shows per year. Nowadays everything obviously looks very different as far as live shows are concerned...but we’re still finding ways to get our music out there and helping folks remember the good times we’ve had, and the good times to come!”

Moore had expected to spend most of the last year on the road on the heels of his 2019 album Tryin' to Be a Blessing, but he's tried to focus his energies where he can in the absence of live shows. The result has been a flurry of songwriting activity that resulted in his upcoming album, The Rain, which is slated for release on April 9. "Every Night I Burn Another Honky Tonk Down" is the first taste fans have had of the new record, which Moore and his band tracked in just two days at OmniSound Studios in Nashville.

The traditional-minded country singer worked once again with producer Dean Miller on the new tracks, as he did for both Tryin' to Be a Blessing and 2018's Mr. Honky Tonk. Miller is the son of Roger Miller and a respected singer-songwriter and producer in his own right.

“These sessions were the most relaxed and enjoyable of my career,” Moore observes. “We had a lot of laughs and grins as the songs took shape and came to life organically and we got most of them in one or two takes, which gave everything a live feel — which I’ve always wanted to capture in the studio. I think this album is my most focused and realized yet and another step in my journey as I kick the can a little farther down the road.”

The Rain is currently available for pre-order via Moore's official website, with various special packages offering a number of extras. For further information about Dallas Moore, keep up with him via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.