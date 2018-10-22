Dan + Shay Announce 2019 Headlining Tour

Dan + Shay have been on the road for the majority of the year as a support act for Chris Young's Losing Sleep World Tour, and now they're ready for their own headlining slot. The duo announced that their 2019 Dan + Shay the Tour will begin next February and run through April.

The country duo will bring along labelmate Morgan Evans on the tour's first leg, while Chris Lane will join them on the second leg. Dan + Shay's tour is set to begin on Feb. 28 in New Orleans and make additional stops in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago and Portland, among others, before heading to Canada.

The duo had been teasing fans for days on Twitter, hinting that a tour could be in the works. "Should we book a headlining tour?" they asked on social media last week.

Tickets for the 2019 trek are currently available for pre-sale using the code "Tequila." Tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 26 at 10AM local time.

Dan + Shay have been having a massive 2018, as their previous No. 1 single "Tequila" recently reached 100 million streams on Spotify. The song remains the most-streamed country song released in 2018 and will no doubt be a big moment in concert throughout their 2019 tour.

Dan + Shay's 2019 Headlining Tour Dates:

Feb. 28 – New Orleans, La.

March 1 – Atlanta, Ga.

March 8 – Hartford, Ct.

March 9 – Philadelphia, Pa.

March 14 – Birmingham, Ala.

March 15 – St. Augustine, Fla.

March 16 – Charleston, S.C.

March 21 – Omaha, Neb.

March 22 – Minneapolis, Minn.

March 29 – Madison, Wisc.

March 30 – Chicago, Ill.

March 31 – Mt. Pleasant, Mich.

April 11 – Seattle, Wash.

April 13 – Boise, Idaho

April 15 – Portland, Ore.

April 16 – Spokane, Wash.

April 17 – Abbotsford, BC

April 19 – Edmonton, AB

April 20 – Calgary, AB

