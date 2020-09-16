Dan + Shay brought their trademark vocal acrobatics and thrilling harmonies to the 2020 ACM Awards, performing their new single, "I Should Probably Go to Bed," from the Grand Ole Opry stage.

With the TV camera circling the twosome throughout the performance, vibrantly red stage lights illuminated the somber tune's performance from Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney. The run-through followed the pair's win in the Duo of the Year category, presented by Clint Black and his wife earlier in the broadcast.

Released in late July, "I Should Probably Go to Bed" is the first taste of new music the country duo has put out since "10,000 Hours," their duet with Justin Bieber, which hit No. 1 in January.

Released as the follow-up single, "I Should Probably Go to Bed" has big shoes to fill, as their crossover mega-hit is just the latest in a radio hot streak for Dan + Shay, who have had seven consecutive No. 1 hits spanning three successful albums. Their new song is an exercise in musical prowess and technical expertise: Not only do the vocal runs highlight Mooney's voice at the absolute top of its game, but Smyers plays every instrument on the track, according to Rolling Stone.

The country duo has stayed relatively quiet since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, but they're already looking ahead to 2021: They've got more than 30 dates on the calendar for their rescheduled Arena Tour.

In addition to performing at the 2020 ACMs, Dan + Shay came into the ceremony nominated for four awards: Song, Video and Vocal Event of the Year (all for "10,000 Hours"), as well as Duo of the Year.