Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber's country-pop crossover single "10,000 Hours" is not running out of steam any time soon, as the song tops four country charts this week at the same time.

According to Billboard, "10,000 Hours" rises 2-1 to claim the top position on Billboard's Country Airplay chart during the song's 16th week. The hit song grew by 3% in audience impressions for a total audience of 36.5 million during the week of Jan. 19.

After topping Billboard's Country Airplay chart this week, "10,000 Hours" becomes the sixth song in the history of the charts to command all of Billboard's four country songs charts. With "10,000 Hours" claiming the top position of the Country Airplay chart, the song also commands Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, Country Streaming Songs chart and Country Digital Song Sales chart.

The other songs that have topped all four of those charts at the same time include: Luke Combs' "Beautiful Crazy," Sam Hunt's "Body Like a Back Road," Keith Urban's "Blue Ain't Your Color," Jason Aldean's "Burnin' It Down" and Luke Bryan's "Play It Again."

Dan + Shay has also become the first duo to achieve this particular chart feat. Prior to Dan + Shay, the country music duo that came the closest to commanding all four charts was Florida Georgia Line. Their song "Meant to Be," which featured pop singer Bebe Rexha, led all of the country charts except Country Digital Song Sales on the chart dated April 28, 2018.

After learning that "10,000 Hours" had concurrently topped all four charts, Dan Smyers opened up to Billboard about the achievement by saying, "When I got the news that '10,000 Hours' is No. 1 on all four charts simultaneously, my mind was truly blown.

"We know that it takes the support of a lot of people to make the stars align like this, and we're incredibly grateful for every bit of it."

As for Bieber, he becomes the latest pop singer who has topped the Country Airplay chart. Previously, Rexha did so with Florida Georgia Line. Backstreet Boys also topped the chart with Florida Georgia Line for their song "God, Your Mama, And Me." P!ink also skyrocketed to the top of the chart with her duet "Setting the World on Fire" with Kenny Chesney.

