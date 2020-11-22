Dan + Shay had a very good night, indeed, at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday (Nov. 22). Not only did the pair scoop up some nice awards to add to their collection—taking every one of the three awards they were up for: Favorite Country Duo or Group, Favorite Country Song, and Collaboration of the Year (the latter two for "10,000 Hours" with Justin Bieber)—they also stunned the audience with a new performance of their single "I Should Probably Go to Bed," which was definitely worth staying up late for.

The rendition could have been a lot more bombastic if they'd wanted it to be, given the evening's high energy; but instead, the duo decided to keep the focus on artistry. Dan Smyers chose to sit at the piano, allowing Shay Mooney to play with his vocals center stage.

The pair were recently awarded Best Duo Video of the Year for “I Should Probably Go to Bed” at the 2020 CMT Awards last month. Released in late July, the song is the first taste of new music the country duo has put out since "10,000 Hours," which hit No. 1 in January.

The song is an exercise in musical prowess and technical expertise: Not only do the vocal runs highlight Mooney's voice at the absolute top of its game (as he proved admirably at the AMAs), but Smyers plays every instrument on the track, according to Rolling Stone.

The pair's AMAs award for Collaboration of the Year notably beat out competition from non-country artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Lady Gaga, and DaBaby. Upon accepting the award, Smyers noted that it was "surreal" to be in the category, and that he had been "geeking out" at their inclusion.

At any rate, they were the most awarded country act of the night (Taylor Swift, who at this point in time is considered to be a pop act, also scored three awards).

The country duo has stayed relatively quiet since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, but they're already looking ahead to 2021: They've got more than 30 dates on the calendar for their rescheduled Arena Tour.