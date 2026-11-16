Darius Rucker had already conquered the music world as the lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish when he decided to take a chance on country music in 2008.

But despite his success, he wasn't sure Nashville would welcome him with open arms.

There hadn't been a Black artist on mainstream country radio in 25 years, and Rucker knew it. He wasn't convinced a record label would take a chance on him, either.

Looking back, the "Wagon Wheel" singer looked back on the doubts he had before making the leap — and the country legend who helped show him the way.

Why Was Darius Rucker Worried He Wouldn't Get a Country Record Deal?

When Rucker signed with Capitol Records in 2008, he was stepping into a genre where he didn't see anyone who looked like him on country radio.

His debut single, “Don't Think I Don't Think About It,” went on to hit No. 1 later that year.

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Five of his first six country singles reached the top spot, with “History in the Making” peaking at No. 3. But that success was hardly something he had counted on.

There wasn't a Black person on country radio for 25 years at the time. So of course I didn't think I'd get a record deal. Who would give me a record deal? When I sit back and think about it, I really still don't believe it worked the way it did.

He had already experienced racism during Hootie & the Blowfish's early days, playing college gigs in South Carolina.

Rucker said he understood that pursuing a career in music would mean learning to take some abuse along the way.

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“Of course I wanted to fight. But I said to myself, ‘If I'm going to do this, I have to be able to take a lot of s--t, because I'm going to get a lot of s--t.’ So I got tough skin and went about my career,” he told People.

What Did Charley Pride Tell Darius Rucker?

Rucker wasn't the first Black artist to break through in country music. Charley Pride had paved the way years earlier, and his influence became especially meaningful as Rucker began building his own career in the genre.

Pride's final Top 40 country hit, “Amy's Eyes,” came in 1989. He later served as a mentor to Rucker, offering advice that stuck with him.

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“Charley Pride opened the door, and he told me to kick it down. The best revenge is success,” Rucker said in his new documentary, Darius Rucker: They Call Me Hootie.

And Rucker ultimately came to see his place in country music as something bigger than his own success.

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“I believe that everything that happened happened for me so I could be the one to bring color to country music,” he said.