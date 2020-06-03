Darius Rucker took on one of Randy Travis' biggest hits to say thank you to those who've answered the call during the coronavirus pandemic. Rucker's cover of "Forever and Ever, Amen" came from his family's getaway home in Tennessee.

It was a simple performance of a simple, but special country song. Rucker strummed his acoustic as he worked through Travis' hit from 1987. His sparse country home's kitchen was lit up with images from the pandemic, showing nurses helping COVID-19 patients and couples getting married with face masks on, and more.

The pre-recorded performance aired during CMT's Celebrate Our Heroes television special on Wednesday night (June 3). The two-hour special told stories of doctors, nurses, companies that have changed what they make to help treat patients, teachers and anyone who has helped kept Americans healthy, happy, and in many cases, alive during the pandemic. Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett were among the other stars who appeared or performed. A mix of originals, covers and new songs made the night unique.

All celebrities who appeared did so from their homes, much like the ACM special in April and CMT's Kenny Rogers special, also in April. Like all country stars, Rucker is stuck at home, as all major country tours and concerts have been postponed or canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus. The CMT special came on a night that would have been the annual CMT Awards and also takes the place of the annual CMT Artists of the Year special.