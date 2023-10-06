Darius Rucker's sixth country album, Carolyn's Boy, landed Friday (Oct. 6). The project is very close to the country star's heart, as it's named after his mother, who died in 1992.

Rucker joins me on this week's episode of Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, and we dive into the deep-rooted meaning behind his album, but we also share many laughs. We talked about the most personal song on the record — it's a doozy — but also which '90s acts that were popular alongside Hootie & the Blowfish party the hardest.

I actually tried to book '90s pop-rocker Edwin McCain for my wedding a few years back, but he was asking $40,000! Rucker acknowledges that, yeah, it can be hard to get top-name artists to perform at weddings. Then, he asked:

"Do you know what my wedding price is?"

I felt like he was baiting me, so I asked him to tell me. The response? A million dollars — no, he's not kidding, and yes, he's worth it, if you ask him.

"I'll be the best wedding band you ever had," Rucker insists. "I will kill it. You can even name five songs and we'll learn."

Far-fetched as it may sound, people take him up on that cost — "twice," he confirms.

"And we played our butts off — we were great! I sang the wedding song, then we go play the show."

I wondered what the protocol is for that: Can the couple and guests put pictures and videos from the performance online to share with the world? At that price, he cheekily responds, "You can do whatever you want to do."

In the absence of weddings to play, Rucker is currently on his world tour, which extends through the middle of May 2024.

