Deana Carter was recently brought to tears watching covers of her hit song "Strawberry Wine." The talent behind each tribute video is inspiring, but the song's resilience after 25 years is what the moment represents.

If you search for "Strawberry Wine" cover performances on TikTok and Twitter, you'll find a wide range of singers putting twists on the formative lyrics. Men and women of all backgrounds sing or simply jam out to the most well-known song from Did I Shave My Legs for This.

Played back-to-back, Carter can see how her song continues to move people today.

On Nov. 5, Carter will drop Did I Shave My Legs for This? 25th Anniversary Edition, with two new tracks and Carter singing "Strawberry Wine" with Lauren Alaina, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, Kylie Morgan and Vince Gill.

After a two-week run at No. 1, the Matreca Berg co-write was nominated for a Grammy and ACM Award, eventually winning the Single of the Year Award at the 1997 CMA Awards. During this ceremony, Carter famously came running barefoot on to the stage and jumped into presenter Ricky Skaggs' arms.

The follow-up single to "Strawberry Wine" was "We Danced Anyway," also co-written by Berg. A third No. 1 single, "How Do I Get There" — co-written by Carter and Chris Farren — followed before her Top 5 single "Count Me In."

Carter watched these tributary performances during a visit to the Taste of Country Nights studio.