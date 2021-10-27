Dierks Bentley has extended his Beers on Me Tour into 2022. The country singer and songwriter has added new dates that will keep him and his band on the road through March, with shows scheduled in both the United States and Canada.

Bentley announced the new dates in a press release on Wednesday morning (Oct. 27), just days after wrapping the first leg of the tour. The new dates are slated to commence on Jan. 6 in London, Ontario, with Jordan Davis, Tenille Arts and Lainey Wilson set to support Bentley.

"People think we are crazy to go to Canada and the Northwest in January, but we’ve learned from previous tours that it’s a great time to bring a party up there,” Bentley states. “For me personally, I don’t mind that there is plenty of ice, snow, and mountains for some adventure between shows.”

Bentley first announced the Beers on Me Tour in May of 2021, and the shows kicked off on Aug. 12 in Salt Lake City, Utah, with opening acts Parker McCollum, Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny. Those initial dates came to a close on Oct. 22 with a show in Rogers, Ark.

Tickets for the 21 newly announced dates are set to go on sale to the public beginning Friday, Nov. 5, at 10AM local time via Bentley's official website.

Bentley also released the official music video for his song titled "Beers on Me" on Wednesday morning. The song and video feature guest appearances from Hardy and Breland, and the video features footage of the three singers surprising fans in Nashville with free beer, high-fives and selfies.

Dierks Bentley's 2022 Beers on Me Tour Dates:

Jan. 6 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens*

Jan. 8 — Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre*

Jan. 9 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre*

Jan. 13 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre*

Jan. 14 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre*

Jan. 15 — Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre*

Jan 19 — Lethbridge, AB @ ENMAX Centre*

Jan. 20 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome*

Jan. 21 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place*

Jan. 28 — Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place*

Jan. 29 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena*

Feb. 4 — Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center**

Feb. 5 — Billings, Mont. @ MetraPark**

Feb. 10 — Yakima, Wash. @ SunDome**

Feb. 11 — Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena**

Feb. 12 — Tacoma, Wash. @ TacomaDome**

Feb. 24 — Columbus Ohio @ Nationwide Arena**-

Feb. 25 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena**

March 3 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena**

March 4 — Bloomington, Ind. @ Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall**

March 5 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center**-

*With Jordan Davis and Tenille Arts

**With Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson

- On Sale 11/19 at 10AM local time

