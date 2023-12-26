Dierks Bentley's middle child, daughter Jordan, officially entered her teenage years on Christmas Day (Dec. 25), and the singer celebrated the milestone with a tender birthday message on social media.

In his tribute, Bentley remembered the story behind Jordan's name, and the special person who inspired the singer and his wife Cassidy to choose it.

"Your name came from my best friend, Jordan Sterling, who passed away in 2009 from cystic fibrosis/lung transplant complications," Bentley explained to his daughter in his post. "I know he is looking down and loving watching you take on life with the zest that you do."

According to the website for the Jordan Sterling Foundation — a memorial organization that raises funds for cystic fibrosis research and provides support for families, where Bentley serves as vice president — Sterling was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis just before his second birthday and died of the disease at 34 years old. The foundation's website explains that cystic fibrosis is "an inherited chronic disease that affects the lungs and digestive systems of about 30,000 children and adults in the United States (70,000 worldwide)."

Bentley wrote a song called "Hey Jordan" in memory of his friend, which he performed at Sterling's funeral, according to a report from the Phoenix New Times.

Although there will always be sadness wrapped up in the memory of his daughter's late namesake, Bentley also expressed the joy he felt celebrating her 13th birthday.

"You are now and have always been a force of nature," he wrote to his daughter Jordan in his post. "We love you and your fierce loving creative kind spirit."

Bentley even documented a little bit of that spirit in his roundup of photos and videos. From an aerial trapeze performance to a role in a school play to an outing at a skateboarding park, the singer's daughter clearly brings energy and bravery to each of her hobbies and pursuits. Heck, she's even been known to take the stage with her dad, even joining him in a mullet and '90s getup and rocking out with the Hot Country Knights.

Bentley and his wife are also parents to a 15-year-old daughter named Evie and a 10-year-old son named Knox.