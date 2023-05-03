Dierks Bentley Reacts to Elle King’s ‘Bar Fight’ Quip

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen + more!

Dierks Bentley has been going strong in country music for 20 years now, and there seems to be nothing in his windshield that will hinder his progress. He has released more than 25 radio singles and has had 20-plus No. 1 songs. You probably have heard his latest hit song, "Gold," in the latest Chevrolet commercial, as well.

Bentley also has a feature on Elle King's song "Worth a Shot." This is not the first time these two have teamed up — they had a song called "Different for Girls" back in 2016 that garnered a CMA award for Vocal Event of the Year. It was also a Top 5 country song.

I have had the chance to talk to both Elle King and Bentley in the studio here at Taste of Country Nights in the past month or so. When Elle was in, I asked her which country artist she would want as a teammate in a bar fight. She replied: "Not Dierks, he's so skinny and would probably end up trying to smooth things over with everyone."

So when Dierks came in studio a week later, I played that audio for him and he was laughing and was quick with his reply, as well.

He said:

"She's funny...yea, I would take Elle King in a bar fight. I would definitely 100 percent want her. You know she's got some brass knuckles and would probably take that grill out of her mouth and use it as a weapon!"

We shared a belly laugh about this and he continued to share his love for King, as did she when she was talking about him. One can only hope (suspect?) that there are more collaborations coming from these two in the future.

You can hear this, plus much more when you check out the latest episode of Taste of Country Nights, On Demand wherever you get your podcasts from. Dierks Bentley's Gravel & Gold Tour kicks off in Toronto on June.

