Dierks Bentley gives Trolls World Tour a blast of country zest with "Leaving Lonesome Flats."

The honky-tonk send-up appears on the soundtrack to the computer-animated Trolls sequel that arrived last week.

And boy, is it a barn burner. Sure, the movie's official album contains cuts from stars Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, as well as selections from Kelly Clarkson and others. But Bentley's tune is the standout country track. Listen to the shuffling number above and see if your feet don't start tapping along.

Timberlake wrote "Leaving Lonesome Flats" along with country and bluegrass icon Chris Stapleton. The Trolls World Tour album arrived in March via RCA Records, a month or so ahead of the movie itself.

The Trolls franchise immerses viewers in a "colorful, wondrous world populated by hilariously unforgettable characters," according to the heartwarming cartoon musical's main creative builder, DreamWorks Animation. Of course, that includes the "overly optimistic Trolls, with a constant song on their lips, and the comically pessimistic Bergens, who are only happy when they have Trolls in their stomach."

Trolls World Tour also stars Clarkson as the voice of Delta Dawn, the Queen of the Country Trolls in the film, which features Trolls from different tribes devoted to different musical genres all united against two Hard Rock Trolls who are intent on destroying all other styles of music. Clarkson sings a song titled "Born to Die' on the soundtrack.

Actor Sam Rockwell provides the voice of Hickory, a Yodel Troll disguised as a Country Troll in Trolls World Tour, while another Yodel Troll named Dickory resides inside Hickory's back and is voiced by German actor, musician, comedian and social media personality Flula Borg. Podcaster, actor, writer and composer Griffin McElroy lends his voice to the role of Country Tear, a teardrop that performs country music in Trolls World Tour.

Trolls World Tour was originally set for theatrical release on April 10, but Universal Pictures decided to make the film available for at-home streaming on that date instead due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.