Dierks Bentley got back on stage for the first time since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday night (May 11), and he made sure it was an extra special night. The country singer physically handed out beers to fans in the front few rows as he debuted a new song appropriately titled "Beers on Me."

Bentley and his band hit the stage at the Windjammer in Isle of Palms, S.C., on Tuesday night to launch the High Times & Hangovers Tour, which sees the singer-songwriter perform a string of five intimate shows in five days, wrapping at Cotton Eyed Joe in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 15. Cody Canada & the Departed join Bentley and his band for those dates.

In the video below, which he posted on Instagram, Bentley jumps from the stage and climbs the safety barrier between himself and the audience as he performs "Beers on Me," a new song he wrote with Hardy, Luke Dick, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley and Breland.

See the live debut of the new summer anthem in the clip below:

It's not yet clear if "Beers on Me" is from a forthcoming recording project, but Bentley and his band will also hit the road beginning on Aug. 13 for a full-scale tour that he's calling the Beers on Me Tour. Parker McCollum and Riley Green will join Bentley as his special guests for those amphitheater dates, with Mitchell Tenpenny filling in on a few gigs during a 22-show run that wraps in Rogers, Ark., on Oct. 22.

