A New Cologne That Smells Like … a Dive Bar?

If you're in the market for some new cologne this holiday season and love the smell of old beer, dry snacks and decades-old smoke, we have found the perfect gift for you.

Meet the Miller High Life Dive Bar-fume, described as a "familiar dive bar scent from satisfying crack of a freshly opened beer to the comforting savory taste of classic bar snacks."

If that means nothing to you, know that it has some scents of tobacco, leather, cedarwood and some other manly smells packed into one little bottle.

They also sprinkled in a little salt to give you that beer nuts smell, and even a bit of the Champak blossom to round it all out.

If you are hoping to pop this on your neck or maybe give this little splash of spice to someone as a Christmas gift, it will set you back roughly $40.

Believe it or not, that isn’t the only Miller High Life gift you could give this holiday season, as the company offers a High Life belt buckle, hoodies, T-shirts and hats.

So if you are looking for a quick way to cover your daily stop at your watering hole on your way home, give yourself this gift and be able to tell the family that the smell isn’t the bar, its your cologne.

Happy shopping!

