Divorced Couples Share the Moment They Knew Marriage Was Doomed: ‘On Our Wedding Night’

The divorce rate in America has hovered around the 50 percent mark for quite some time. It's currently sitting at 42 percent.

It's a gamble to get married, literally.

Some divorced couples want to pay it forward, in a sense, and tell others the exact moment that they knew their marriage was doomed.

An anonymous user on Quora started the conversation — she says that her ex-husband would verbally abuse both her and her 12-year-old daughter on the regular.

On one occasion, she went to check on her daughter after a big blowout with her dad, and her daughter asks, "Why don't you just divorce him?"

That was the moment that it set in: If her pre-teen could see a doomed marriage, she knew she needed to, as well.

Rarely do you get a peek into the undercarriage of a fallen marriage. Usually, the two parties want to move on with their lives and might not want to discuss what ultimately ended them.

Another user says the final straw for her in her relationship was, "The day he bought a car was when everything broke." She explains further, proving that listening and compromise are a huge part of a healthy marriage.

"We discussed in detail our budget and what kind of car would be best for us. It wasn't just about preferences. But in the end, he ignored that and bought the car he wanted. When I asked why, he simply shrugged it off, saying it was an impulse buy."

Reading these proves that it can be a trivial thing that leads to a divorce, not just a major issue.

A lot of times a divorce can be imminent even before the marriage even culminates.

Another Quora user describes her situation: "The day before our marriage, we moved into a new apartment together. Because of our work schedules, he moved his things in before I did. When I got there with my clothes, I found that he had put clothing in every dresser drawer, even though he put only a small amount in each drawer."

This small detail showed her that the marriage was doomed "because he did not want to share a home with me."

While rare, some people know on their actual wedding night that they won't make it longterm.

"I knew it was doomed on my wedding night," one person writes. "Once I got to my honeymoon suite that friends had decorated so carefully and beautifully, my new husband passed out, face first, on the bed at 10PM."

"He was very, very drunk. There was only one thing I had asked of him during our wedding: Don't get too drunk. So, since he couldn't keep that simple promise, I immediately realized I had married the wrong man. Luckily, two years later, I was back on the market."

