Dixie Chicks Feel Like They Were Early Victims of ‘Cancel Culture’

The story of the Dixie Chicks has been told many times. As it goes, the group's Natalie Maines made disparaging comments about then-President George W. Bush at a concert in 2003, which basically resulted in wiping the country trio off of the mainstream map.

More than 15 years later, they're back with a fury, and in an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (March 13), the trip say they were some of the first victims of what is now known as "cancel culture" — and unfairly, at that.

“I think we were one of the first people to feel that ‘cancel culture’ and I think, you know, what we said — or, what I said — back then would not even be a thing today because it was really mild compared to what people say today," Maines says.

Why Were the Dixie Chicks Banned, Anyways?

"On one hand, everyone has this forum where they can say whatever they want to say, but on the other hand this platform can move really quickly and ruin people’s lives," she furthers.

During the revealing interview, host Ellen DeGeneres couldn't help speak about the subject, as it effectively killed their career more than a decade ago. The host says she thinks the whole "cancel culture" can, in fact, be ultimately eliminated.

"I think we need to get back to where we all just celebrate our differences, and we all have different opinions and it’s okay to have strong opinions," the host says. "As long as you’re not hurting somebody else, you can speak your opinion."

The Chicks recently revealed the release date for their first new studio album in 14 years. Gaslighter will be released on May 1 and will feature the lead single from the project, also called "Gaslighter."