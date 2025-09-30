Dolly Parton is going to miss a November awards show at which she was to be a guest of honor. This news adds important detail to her health battle.

Dolly Parton moved six Live In Las Vegas shows at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace to September of 2026. They were scheduled for December of 2025.

She'd announced this mini residency in June, and it was to be her first string of tour dates since 2016.

Earlier in September, she canceled an appearance at Dollywood for a health issue as well.

It wasn’t Parton’s singing, but her work in film that was the focus of an award at the 16th Governors Awards in Hollywood on Nov. 16. Specifically, Parton will be given the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

In breaking the news, the Hollywood Reporter underlines Parton's work to improve literacy and support the LGBTQ community. She’s also donated time and money to medical research causes.

Tom Cruise, Debbie Allen and production designer Wynn Thomas will also receive this award in 2025. Parton will likely to be honored even in her absence.

What's Wrong With Dolly Parton?

"As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures," Parton shared in announcing she had to move December's Las Vegas residency to 2026.

Previously, Parton was dealing with a kidney stone infection, first shared via video during the announcement of a new ride at Dollywood on Sept. 17. She conceded the kidney stone was causing her a “whole lot of problems” and added that she decided to take her doctor’s advice not to travel.

Her reference to a past ailment has been taken as insinuation that upcoming procedures are kidney stone related.

She says whatever she's about to go through will prevent her from rehearsing for Las Vegas, but clearly it won't allow her to travel for about six weeks, thus missing the Nov. 16 event.