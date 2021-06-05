Dolly Parton Announces Massive $500 Million Dollywood Expansion

Nothing screams summertime for country music fans like a trip to Dolly Parton’s world-famous Dollywood theme park. As the world moves closer and closer to pre-pandemic normal, Dollywood is coming back to life full force, announcing upcoming construction on additions to the park in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Though the expansion is not set to be completed until 2023, guests can look forward to an entirely new resort as a result of the project. The HeartSong Lodge & Resort will stand five stories tall and include more than 300 guest rooms.

The total for the expansion project comes in at a whopping half a billion dollars, topping the more than $220 million that the Dollywood Company has invested in its properties since 2010. With both indoor and outdoor pool complexes, as well as 26,000 square feet of event space, there will be plenty to show for the hefty price tag.

“I’m always dreaming up and coming up with new ideas and things I want our guests to experience,” explains Parton in an official announcement of the upcoming projects (quote via wate.com). “We wanted to talk about this last year, but with everything going on, we knew we needed to pause because it just wasn’t the right time to do it. Things are looking brighter and with the popularity of the Smokies soaring, there are more people than ever wanting to visit our area.”

The HeartSong Lodge & Resort will be located next door to Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Space, which was completed in 2019 during an earlier phase of the overall park expansion project.

