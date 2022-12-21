Dolly Parton Has a Christmas Tree in Every Room of Her House

Dolly Parton loves Christmas — she goes all out when it comes to decorating for the holiday! In an appearance on on Ellen in 2018, in fact, the country legend admitted that she even puts a Christmas tree in every room of her house.

"I have a lot of rooms in my house, and I have a Christmas tree in every one of them," Parton revealed. "They're all different sizes. I have different houses. I have a lake house and we decorate it with the theme of that, with water. Christmas is all about the kids."

Parton's love of spreading holiday cheer hasn't slowed down any since this 2018 Ellen appearance. For the 2022 holiday season, she starred in a new NBC film, Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, which was taped in her Dollywood theme park and features appearances from Willie Nelson, Jimmie Allen, Billy Ray Cyrus and a slew of other stars from the country genre and beyond.

Also making a cameo in the movie is late-night host Jimmy Fallon, who has teamed up with Parton on not one but two Christmas duets. The most recent of those, "Almost Too Early for Christmas," came out this year; Fallon also had a duet feature on Parton's 2020 holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas.

Parton finds creative ways to celebrate Christmas with her fans every year, and in 2022, she's also got big plans for New Year's. She's serving as co-host during Miley Cyrus' second-annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party television special, which will air on NBC and simultaneously stream on Peacock starting at 10:30 PM on Dec. 31.

PICTURES: See Country Stars With Santa