Dolly Parton Has Plans to Release a ‘Very Special’ Gospel Duet With Dionne Warwick

Dolly Parton is no stranger to teaming up with fellow musical legends, and in 2023, she's continuing that trend with an epic, cross-genre collaboration with soul-pop star Dionne Warwick.

Warwick shared the news in a sit-down interview on the Tamron Hall Show, explaining that it all started when Parton pitched her a song to record.

"And I said, 'Okay, sounds like a deal.' She's such a sweetheart," Warwick recounts. "And she sent me another song, the one we're gonna be doing as a duet."

"It's a gospel song, called 'Peace Like a River," the singer goes on to say. "She wrote it. And I am very excited about this. I really am. I've done so many duets over the years. But this one's gonna be very special, it is."

Warwick's son, producer and music veteran Damon Elliott was sitting beside her during the interview, and he interjected to add, "It's really good!"

Both Parton and Warwick are legends in their field who have seen resurgences in popularity over the past couple of years, and both found new followings on social media. Warwick earned the title of "The Queen of Twitter" thanks for her hilarious exchanges with the likes of Chance the Rapper and Pete Davidson, while Parton hopped on TikTok late last year, and also co-starred in the TikTok Taco Bell Mexican Pizza musical.

But that's not all they have in common: Warwick's cousin is the late Whitney Houston, who famously performed Parton's signature song, "I Will Always Love You."

"It's preordained. God's got a purpose," Warwick sums up. "People ask me, 'What are you gonna do next?' I don't know. Whatever God has planned for me. I'm walking his path, and I'm loving every second of it."

Fans won't have to wait too long to hear Parton and Warwick's gospel collaboration. According to show host Tamron Hall, the new song is coming out this month.

