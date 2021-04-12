Dolly Parton’s Jeni’s Ice Cream Flavor Going for Big Bucks on eBay

Dolly Parton broke the internet — or at least the Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams website — with the launch of her new ice cream flavor. Pints of the limited-edition Strawberry Pretzel Pie ice cream, a collaboration between the country icon and ice cream brand Jeni's, are going for big bucks on eBay, too.

At least two eBay listings for Parton and Jeni's Strawberry Pretzel Pie ice cream ask a whopping $1,000 — plus shipping — for a single pint of the new flavor: a cream cheese ice cream base with salty pretzel streusel and strawberry sauce. TMZ was the first outlet to point out the eBay listings, which thus far have not been purchased and appear to only exist on that particular site; searches for similar offerings on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist return no listings.

Parton and Jeni's Strawberry Pretzel Pie ice cream went on sale on Thursday (April 8), both online and at Jeni's locations, and fans crashed Jeni's website in search of it. The company made only a single run of the ice cream (approximately 10,000 pints), which likely contributed to the demand for the flavor.

Sales of the limited-edition flavor support Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, a free book-gifting program for children across the world up to the age of five. Parton launched the organization in 1995, inspired by her father.

"He was the smartest man I have ever known," Parton says of her dad, "but I know in my heart his inability to read probably kept him from fulfilling all of his dreams."

