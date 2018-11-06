Days after it was announced that Julianne Hough would co-star alongside Dolly Parton in the icon's upcoming Netflix series, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: Jolene, Kimberly Williams-Paisley has signed on, too, Deadline reports.

Williams-Paisley not only previously co-starred on the show Nashville, but she is also the wife of country star Brad Paisley. In the eight-episode Parton production, she'll portray the role of Emily, "a devoted wife and mother who starts a new chapter of her life as the president of the Coventry’s Women’s League," according to Deadline.

Also added to the Jolene mix is actor Dallas Roberts, who will play Aaron, "a loving husband and father wrestling with the marathon of marriage as well as the imminent threat of a mid-life crisis."

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: Jolene will chronicle the backstory behind some of Parton’s most beloved songs. At the beginning of each episode, Parton herself will present an introduction of sorts to the story behind the song, giving viewers a true look at just what a song can hold when done right. The series will make its debut sometime in 2019.

Jolene is just a small part of what has been quite a year for Parton. In addition to the new show, she will also release her movie Dumplin’ in select theaters and on Netflix on Dec. 7. The soundtrack for the movie features the music of not only Parton, but Miranda Lambert, Alison Krauss and Elle King.