If ever we could use a fairy godmother to tell us a story before we drift off to sleep, it is now — and leave it to Dolly Parton to be that angel.

Parton will begin a new weekly video show called Goodnight With Dolly on April 2 at 7PM. The series will feature the country legend reading a selection of children's books over the course of 10 weeks.

"This is something I have been wanting to do for quite a while, but the timing never felt quite right," Parton explains in a statement. "I think it is pretty clear that now is the time to share a story and to share some love. It is an honor for me to share the incredible talent of these authors and illustrators. They make us smile, they make us laugh and they make us think."

The literary selections will not only include Parton's own children's books I Am a Rainbow and Coat of Many Colors, but also a selection of lighthearted tales from authors like Anna Dewdney, Patty Lovell and Loren Long.

"(Each title has been) carefully chosen for their appropriate content at this moment in time," a press release about the video series notes.

Indeed, children of all ages could use a soothing bedtime story right about now, as the world continues to battle the grueling spread of the coronavirus. In recent days, country music was rocked with the news that the disease killed '90s hitmaker Joe Diffie. Other artists who've tested positive for coronavirus include Kalie Shorr, Laura Bell Bundy and John Prine.