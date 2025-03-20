There’s One Thing Dolly Parton Made Sabrina Carpenter Agree to Before She’d Collaborate

Dolly Parton has long been a supporter of the younger generations of stars, and she'll even record songs out of her wheelhouse if they ask — but she'll never sacrifice her morals.

So, when pop singer Sabrina Carpenter came calling, asking the country icon to collaborate on her already-a-hit-song "Please Please Please," Parton had an important rule the younger singer would need to agree to.

"I told her, I said, 'Now, I don't cuss,'" the country star, 79, recalls in a new interview with Knox News. "'I don't make fun of Jesus. I don't talk bad about God. I don't say dirty words, on camera, but known to if I get mad enough.'"

"She can talk a little bad now and then," Parton adds of Carpenter.

She's not wrong— the legend would be joining the pop singer on an established song with a well-known line that wraps with a major cuss word. Carpenter's fans noticed immediately that she'd changed that naughty lyric.

In her original solo version, she sings:

"Please, please, please don't prove I'm right / And please, please, please / Don't bring me to tears when I just did my makeup so nice / Heartbreak is one thing, my ego's another / I beg you, don't embarrass me, m----rf----r, oh / Please, please, please."

Instead of "m----rf----r," she and Parton say "like the others" in the collab version. Anyone who didn't already know the song would never know it was changed.

Potty mouth aside, Parton says Carpenter was "so sweet."

Listen to Sabrina Carpenter's "Please Please Please" With Dolly Parton:

Country music's blonde queen just made her first public appearance since the death of her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean.

She stopped by her own Dollywood, where she greeted fans from a horse-drawn carriage, including the youngest ones who'd showed up on the theme park's 2025 seasoning opening just to see her.

Carl Dean died on March 3, 2025, at the age of 82.

