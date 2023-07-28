Dolly Parton's rock 'n' roll album, Rockstar, features an inspirational cover of Queen's "We Are the Champions." The uplifting track is now a part of NBC Universal's campaign for their wall-to-wall coverage of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.

The country veteran collaborated with the network on a video promoting the biggest sporting events in the world, the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The nearly four-minute visual features Parton singing the song wearing gold, silver and bronze dresses in front of the Eiffel Tower. Highlights from Olympics past are scattered in between Parton's vocals.

As the video progresses, the "9 to 5" singer is also seen sitting in the stands with a large crowd of people who join her for the final chorus and a foot-stomping rendition of "We Will Rock You."

“I love the Olympics! I do my best to plan my schedule to watch as much of it as I possibly can,” Parton says. “I tape it just in case I miss the live action on a certain day and watch it back as soon as possible."

"I laugh, I cry, I scream, there are no losers in the Olympics as they have all spent a lifetime preparing but I celebrate with the ones that go away with the gold, silver, and bronze medals,” she adds.

NBC will cover the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2024 and launched the video with Parton exactly one year from the start of their live coverage in Paris.

Parton is at ease covering one of the most well-known rock songs in the world. She'll do more of the same on her upcoming Rockstar album, which will arrive on Nov. 17. The track list is filled with covers and collaborations with the artists themselves.

Some of Parton's collaborative covers include:

"Every Breath You Take" (feat. Sting)

"I Hate Myself for Loving You" (feat. Joan Jett & the Blackhearts)

"Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" (feat. Elton John)

"Heartbreaker" (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

The album also features the "Jolene" singer's original song, "World on Fire." Parton debuted the song at the 2023 ACM Awards in May to close out the show.

The icon was inspired to create a rock 'n' roll project after being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. She didn't think she should be inducted as a country artist, so she made a rock album to legitimize it.