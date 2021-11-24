You'll never be able to accuse newcomer Drake Milligan of taking himself too seriously. His music video for "Cowgirl for Christmas" is more fun than a room full of Santa's elves, but stick around to the video's final scene for the best hat tip.

The video — premiering exclusively on Taste of Country — finds the Texan and a trio of musicians in Western wear, playing four well-dressed cowboys around a campfire. The new Christmas swinger has Milligan pining for love this holiday season. It's delightfully campy and incredibly catchy.

"I wrote 'Cowgirl for Christmas' to bring you back to the days of the singing cowboys such as Roy Rogers, Gene Autry and Marty Robbins," Milligan tells Taste of Country. "We based this video off one of my favorite scenes in the classic comedy The Three Amigos, complete with a talking horse."

That's right, a talking horse. You have to wait until the final scene for this presumed kin to Mr. Ed to say "Merry Christmas," but it's worth it.

Leslie Greif directed the music video for "Cowgirl for Christmas." Milligan releases the song just after releasing his self-titled EP, a five-song collection that fans of George Strait and Midland will appreciate. He calls two Kings (Strait and Elvis Presley) his primary influences ...

"Along with a lot of Alan Jackson, Randy Travis and George Jones. That’s what my mom and dad listened to, so my earliest music memories came from that,” he shares.

If Milligan looks familiar, you may have seen him play Presley on television. The accomplished actor also starred as Elvis during CMT's 2017 series Sun Records.