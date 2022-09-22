Drake White and Wife Alex Expecting First Child After Years of Fertility Struggles, Health Issues
Drake White and his wife, Alex, are expecting their first child together. The announcement comes at the end of a long journey that has included fertility struggles and health issues for both of them.
The Whites shared their happy news with People, opening up about the long road that led to where they are now. The couple shared they have been trying for a baby for the better part of six years, and when they didn't have luck conceiving, they turned to Nashville Fertility in 2018 to begin intrauterine insemination (IUI) treatments.
In the midst of their fertility trial, both Drake and Alex experienced life-threatening health issues. The singer collapsed onstage at a show in Roanoke, Va., in August 2019, and he was later diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation (AVM), an abnormal connection of the veins and arteries in the brain.
The couple returned to the natural route of trying to conceive in spring 2020, per People, but in October, Alex experienced a concerning health event of her own when she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), a neurological disorder.
"We've been through so much," Drake says. "We've been through so much, from my having a stroke on stage to Alex being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and having an autoimmune disorder. And then this was just something else that tested our faith and tested our strength."
"I do feel like in a way God was preparing me for what was going to take place with IVF," she says. "Because I had to be prepared for injections and shots and medicine and schedules and routines and doctors visits. I mean, I felt like I lived at the doctor's. It was my part-time job."
By April, the couple received news that they had seven healthy embryos, and they became pregnant in June. Alex FaceTimed Drake while he was on tour to tell him the happy update.
"I did the blood test earlier that day," she says. "I was trying to distract myself and so I went to Costco and did my shopping. Two hours later, the nurse called me while I was in Costco."