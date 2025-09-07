Country singer Drake White and his wife, Alex, are mourning the heartbreaking death of their baby girl, Della Elizabeth White.

The couple shared the news on Sunday (Sept. 7) in an Instagram post, revealing that their daughter was born on Aug. 31 at 29 weeks and passed away shortly after birth.

'Our Precious Daughter Went Peacefully to Be With Jesus'

Drake and Alex revealed the heartbreaking news in a joint statement.

“Our beloved daughter, Della Elizabeth White, passed home peacefully on Sunday, August 31st, to be with Jesus. We are ever grateful for the precious time God provided us with her. The Lord was ever nigh and with us in trying times," the grieving parents write.

They continue, "He carried us through and kept us up through it all. We are grieved and heart weary, but we feel confident we shall come through this trying period through the power, peace, and joy our Heavenly Father gives. May Della be in the arms of Jesus until we are reunited with her someday.”

They also turned to Scripture for comfort:

“The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.” — Psalm 34:18

“I am dying from my grief; my years are cut short by my sorrows. Sorrow has wasted my strength; I have withered in my misery. But I am placing my trust in you, O God, saying, ‘You are my God!’ My future is in your keeping.” — Psalm 31:10, 14-15

A Story of Hope and Heartbreak

The “Hurts the Healing” singer and his wife announced Alex’s pregnancy in May, sharing that she conceived through IVF and was due in November.

They are also parents to their son, William Hawk, who was conceived through IVF, as well.

Country Artists Offer Their Condolences

Friends and fellow artists in the country community left messages of support.

RaeLynn: “So sorry. Praying for you 3. Jesus is near to the broken hearted! Cover them Jesus.”

Lauren Alaina: “Sending all my love and prayer your way. Your heart is in God’s hands now.”

Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild: “So very sorry. My heart is breaking for you both. Sending you so much love.”

Remembering Baby Della

Though her time was brief, Della Elizabeth White was deeply cherished by her parents and brother.

As Drake and Alex shared, they are leaning on faith in this season of grief: “May Della be in the arms of Jesus until we see her again someday.”