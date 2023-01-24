Six years ago, Drake White and his wife, Alex, decided to start a family — but little did they know, there was a roller coaster of ups and downs awaiting them on that road. Now, the couple is finally relishing being parents to their newborn son, William Hawk White.

"What a true blessing it is to welcome William Hawk White to the family," White gushes on social media. "We’ve been praying for this little guy a long time! @alexm_white and Hawk are doing great!"

Their bundle of joy arrived on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, weighing in at 8 lbs., 9 oz. and measuring 20.5 in. long. They will be calling their son by his middle name, "Hawk."

"William is Drake and his Dad's first name, and we saw hawks almost daily throughout the entire pregnancy and IVF process," the couple tells People. "A hawk sighting symbolizes you're going in the right direction. We took it as a sign from God and knew we'd use the name Hawk if we had a boy."

It wasn't easy brining Hawk into the world: The couple endured a long IVF process that began with health issues for both hopeful parents. According to People, White suffered a hemorrhagic stroke on stage in 2019, and Alex was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in addition to her autoimmune disorder.

"It was extremely hard, and there were a lot of times that we were frustrated, and we were very honest with that," the singer explains. "I don't want to make this sound like it was sunshine and rainbows, because it wasn't."

"We believed that it was going to happen," he continues. "We've always wanted kids. We wanted the opportunity to raise kids and thought we'd be great parents. We kept saying this is our path, this is where we're going to do, this is what we're manifesting, what we want to see happen — and ultimately, it happened."

The "Makin' Me Look Good Again" singer's schedule is dotted with shows starting in February, and he'll keep busy through at least May.

