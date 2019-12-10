Drake White is sharing an update after a year that has seen him going through a series of health ordeals. The singer is walking with a cane and regaining some movement that he had lost after undergoing treatment for a debilitating brain condition.

The 36-year-old country singer has been battling a brain condition called arteriovenous malformation (AVM), which is a tangle of abnormal blood vessels that reduces blood flow to the brain. He's been undergoing treatment since revealing his diagnosis in August, and in a new episode of The Doctors that aired on Tuesday (Dec. 10), the "Makin' Me Look Good Again" singer shares that although he's still got a way to go, he's feeling positive.

White collapsed during a show on Aug. 16 and revealed his diagnosis a few days later. Though he was initially hopeful, his condition did not respond to the first treatments he received as well as hoped, and he began experiencing severe headaches and numbness when he went back out on tour again.

"[It was] the worst pain I'd ever been in," White says, so much that he believed he was going to die. White experienced bleeding in the brain and was admitted to the hospital. The left side of his body was left temporarily paralyzed after treatment, and he was unsure if he would ever regain his normal movement, he admits.

White has been undergoing embolization treatments, and he might still face surgery in the future to treat his AVM. He tells The Doctors that he has regained movement in his left hand, and he's doing physical therapy three times a week in Nashville, working hard toward a full recovery.

“I’m about a 6 out of 10," he says. “I’m walking on a cane, I’ve got movement in my left side ... I’m starting to play guitar again."

He says music has helped him heal throughout his health ordeal.

"I think about me back on stage, those thoughts are what is healing me," White shares. "It kind of is a healing agent of its own. I just continued to push through and make sure I was writing as I was going through this process. It made me feel good and made me feel like my purpose was still there."

White released several projects via Dot Records and BMLG, scoring his biggest chart hit, "Livin' the Dream," in 2015. The song reached No. 12 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. Most recently he has self-released music digitally via his own label, Reverend White.