Drew Baldridge first released his wistful "Senior Year" a year ago. But now, the nostalgic country tune about a student's last year of high school is gaining a whole new significance for the Class of 2020.

That's because — as students, teachers and family are painfully aware — high school seniors across the U.S. are forgoing milestones such as graduation and prom due to school closings resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Consequently, Baldridge recognizes the newfound importance of his tune.

"I wrote this song for seniors last year, but it's now taking on a whole new meaning," the musician says. "The lyrics 'Never thought it would disappear / Senior Year' have really hit home with the Class of 2020. The last two months of their school year literally disappeared from them."

"My heart is breaking for these kids not being able to play sports for the last time or even be able to have a graduation," Baldridge continues. "I hope this song can bring some light and help them to relive the good memories of 'Senior Year' all over again!"

Amid the ongoing health crisis, the country singer is making an effort to continue entertaining. Like many other country stars, that means singing songs and making appearances via videoconference. As WHIO-TV reports, the musician recently performed a virtual concert for the 2020 prom of Ohio's Troy High School. In fitting with the occasion, the first song Baldridge played for the students was "Senior Year."

It's certainly a different type of sendoff for the school's graduating seniors. Still, it's no doubt that Troy's Class of 2020 will look back on the performance with fond memories. Read the lyrics to Baldridge's "Senior Year" below.

Drew Baldridge's "Senior Year" Lyrics:

I remember that first day feelin' like a king

Sittin' out in my truck, freshman wishin' they were me

Ole' Chesney singing 'bout them boys of fall

Yeah this is our year, we were gonna win it all

It was skipping class

It was wasting gas

Always paid in cash

From mowing grass

That hot last summer

We were living fast on top of the world

Trying to find a guy old enough to buy

A little cheap wine for you girl

Game days we wear jerseys in the hall

Yeah barely eighteen but a buncha know it alls

Whoa, blink an eye and then you're there

Whoa, on a gym floor in foldin' chairs

Yeah yeah, throwing caps up in the air

Couple tough boys sheddin' tears

Never thought it'd disappear

Senior year

Burning tires to burnt CDs

It was breaking curfew and momma waiting on me

Thinking that first love would last forever

And my ole' letter jacket naw, it never looked better

Than it did on her shoulders

Oh but now that we're older

Wonder where she is now

And if she ever thinks about

We were living fast on top of the world

Trying to find a guy old enough to buy

A little cheap wine for you girl

Game days we wear jerseys in the hall

Yeah barely eighteen but a buncha know it alls

Whoa, blink an eye and then you're there

Whoa, on a gym floor in foldin' chairs

Yeah yeah, throwing caps up in the air

Couple lovebirds sheddin' tears

Never thought it'd disappear

Senior year

Every time I get to town

I take a lap around

And I can't help but smile

'Cause we were big shots for a little while

Senior year

Senior year

Yeah we were living fast on top of the world

Trying to find a guy old enough to buy

A little cheap wine for you girl

Game days we wear jerseys in the hall

Yeah barely eighteen but a buncha know it alls

Whoa, blink an eye and then you're there

Whoa, on a gym floor in foldin' chairs

Yeah yeah, throwing caps up in the air

Couple tough boys sheddin' tears

Never thought it'd disappear

Senior year

I remember that first day feeling like a king

Sittin' out in my truck freshman wishin' they were me

