Drew Baldridge and his wife, Katherine, are expecting their first child. The couple broke the news to People, explaining that the new addition to their family is due in early December and that Katherine's pregnancy came as a happy surprise.

"Katie took a test the night before I was going out on tour, and she didn't expect to get a positive result," Baldridge recounts. "She screamed my name upstairs and came downstairs holding the test and we both about fell over with shock and excitement."

The first trimester of her pregnancy was "pretty rough with nausea," the singer continues, but he says that things are "getting easier" as Katie heads into her second trimester.

Now, they're in planning mode: "We're in the middle of transitioning our office room into the nursery!" he adds.

The couple haven't yet learned the sex of the baby, but later on in the pregnancy, they say they'll plan a celebration to announce whether they're expecting a boy or a girl. "We are working on a gender reveal surprise," Baldridge adds.

When it comes to names, they don't have anything locked down yet, though they've got some ideas. The singer adds that they've got a "couple of names that we're thinking on."

Baldridge and Katherine got married in May 2021 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Before they even got engaged, Baldridge wrote a song for his bride-to-be called "Before You," and he played it for her after popping the question during a whirlwind trip to Aruba. Another song he wrote for his the-fiancée, called "That's You," went viral on TikTok in early 2021.