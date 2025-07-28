Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff says she and her family were the victims of a car robbery during a trip to Atlanta.

She and her husband Christian Huff detailed the experience in an episode of her Whoa That's Good podcast that aired earlier this month.

They had just arrived in the city with their two young children, and were eating at a restaurant when the theft occurred.

"[They] stole our backpacks, which had important things in there including all of our family's passports," Sadie explains, going on to say that the thieves also took her husband's driver's license, his credit cards and something even more important.

"They stole his Bible that he's had forever," she adds. "I mean, it was sad."

Now, Sadie and Christian said that they hope that Bible will be a turning point in the lives of the thieves who took it.

"We also prayed that the fear of God would follow them," Christian says.

"I prayed it would lead them to repentance," Sadie adds, "and they would open Christian's Bible and start reading it. And feel the fear of the Lord."

Not only did the theft make it difficult for the family to travel, since many of their identifying documents were stolen, but it also distressed their two daughters, 4-year-old Honey and 2-year-old Haven.

"The windows are punched in. We have over an hour drive to where we are actually trying to get to. And we had to drive there with the windows busted out on the interstate in Atlanta," recounts Sadie, who is currently pregnant with the couple's third child.

"And the girls are scared," she continues, adding that their oldest daughter Honey is particular was concerned about "daddy's stuff" being stolen.

"Honey is a very curious kid. She's just like me. And it was very sad to break that to her, and talk to her about what life can be like sometimes," Sadie reflects. "But [it was] also an opportunity to show her our faith and what we believe about God."

A Roller Coaster Week For the Robertson Huff Family

Elsewhere in the July 21 episode of Sadie's Whoa That's Good podcast, she shared some other reasons why this particular week was a stressful one for her family.

After leaving Atlanta, the family drove to Christian's parents house, where both Haven and Sadie became ill.

A day later, Haven was unable to urinate for several hours, and they rushed her to the emergency room.

Sadie explained on the podcast that Haven suffers from kidney reflux, a condition where urine sometimes flows from the bladder back up into the kidneys, and this has caused multiple urinary tract infections and hospital visits in the past.

"They ended up having to give her a catheter, which was just awful," Sadie says. "Which, of course, she's had to do before, but it's just so hard to watch your baby hurt like that."

Thankfully, they were able to resolve that issue — but in the middle of the night, Honey came down with an illness of her own, and her temperature got up to over 105 degrees.

Medicine and a cool bath brought the fever down enough to keep them from having to go back to the emergency room at 3AM, and by the time the family got to their pediatrician the next morning, the fever had broken.

What Is the 'Duck Dynasty' Crew Up to These Days?

In addition to preparing for baby No. 3, Sadie Robertson Huff is currently starring in the revival of Duck Dynasty on A&E.

The family also recently mourned the loss of patriarch Phil Robertson, who died in May at the age of 79.

