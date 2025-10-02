Duck Dynasty favorite Uncle Si Robertson is currently in the hospital, dealing with a severe sinus infection.

The episode continues a years-long struggle to breathe without assistance.

Si Robertson is Phil Robertson's younger brother. He was the breakout star of Duck Dynasty on A&E.

He retired from the Army in 1993.

Three years ago, he opened up about his lung problems.

Robertson is a co-host of the Duck Call Room podcast. Duck Commander employee and DCR co-host Justin Martin shared news of Si's hospitalization on Instagram on Wednesday (Oct. 1).

"(Si's) doing very well but was having a little trouble whooping a severe sinus infection," before offering some positive news.

"He’s very much on the mend and will be discharged soon. It’s awesome to be surrounded by guys who practice what they preach. Full story will drop on the Duck Call Room soon!"

What's Wrong With Si Robertson?

Si Robertson, 77, has been open about his struggles with COPD, a result of 40 years of smoking. Over the years, he has experienced several breathing issues, and in June 2022, he underwent surgery to have valves inserted to help support an underperforming lung.

As a result, he is regularly seen with an oxygen tube, which raised concern among fans in June 2024 — and he has given them reason to worry since.

In January 2025, Robertson fell out of a boat during a hunting trip and was hospitalized for three days with injuries.

Is Uncle Si on the Duck Dynasty Reboot?

Si Robertson is one of the cast members featured on Duck Dynasty: The Revival, a Duck Dynasty reboot on A&E. Season 1 of the show has wrapped but Season 2 is in development.

Prior to Season 1, Sadie Robertson told Taste of Country that while her uncles Jase and Jep were not a part of Season 1. They will join the cast for S2.

