Will ‘Duck Dynasty: The Revival’ Show Phil Robertson’s Death?

The new Duck Dynasty reboot is set to begin one week after the death of Duck Commander founder Phil Robertson. Did cameras capture the moment for television?

The 79-year-old died on May 25 after a battle with Alzheimer's disease and other ailments. His official cause of death has not been revealed by family members who, for the most part, have been very candid about his condition.

Duck Dynasty was a popular A&E show from 2012 to 2017.

A reboot called Duck Dynasty: The Revival is scheduled to begin on June 1.

Phil Robertson had been dealing with several serious health issues in recent months.

Robertson was never going to be a part of Duck Dynasty: The Revival on A&E.

This doesn't mean the rest of the family will ignore him, however. The show has a very clear plan for how to handle Phil's illness and death, and advance clips find the family recognizing the seriousness of the situation.

TMZ reports that camera crews were not present when Robertson died, meaning the moment won't be shown on TV. Given the family friendly nature of the show, any footage would likely just zoom in on reactions from son Willie, his wife Korie and their kids. Season 1 had finished filming at that time, however.

Talking to Taste of Country, Sadie Robertson revealed that the family is actively filming Season 2. The TMZ report confirms that's when viewers will see them reacting to Phil Robertson's death.

The short answer to whether Duck Dynasty: The Revival will show Phil Robertson's passing and his family's response is no.

It's reasonable to expect portions of Season 1 to be emotional, with response to Phil's death and commentary on his legacy saved for Season 2. It's not clear when Season 2 will air. Each of the first two seasons is expected to include 20 episodes.

