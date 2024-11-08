If you are hosting Thanksgiving this year, you may be able to save yourself days of prep with a very simple turkey hack.

Butterball is releasing a new turkey called 'Butterball Cook From Frozen,' and you guessed it, you can cook it while it's completely frozen.

Instead of the days-long task of thawing out a giant bird in time to cook it Thanksgiving morning, it is ready to go right out of the freezer bag.

If you are anything like me, you are probably thinking that there is a catch — but according to Butterball, it is as easy as opening the bag, slapping a little oil on the bird and then popping it in the oven, and you are pulling out a perfect Turkey Day main dish a short time later.

The timesaver comes from not having to thaw the turkey. Experts say that you should give a turkey 24 hours in the fridge for every 4-5 pounds of weight. That means a 20 lb. bird would need up to five days to thaw! Seems like all that refrigerator space could be used for other things instead?

Butterball claims that this turkey hack is possible due to a "specially formulated brine" and removes all the nastiness of handling raw meat. You may be thinking that it takes forever to cook, but they claim the average cooking time of the turkey is five hours, which is fairly typical.

One downside? This frozen bird cannot be fried.

