Eric Church Buys Land to Build a Neighborhood For Hurricane Victims

Eric Church Buys Land to Build a Neighborhood For Hurricane Victims

Terry Wyatt, Getty Images/ WSOCTV9, YouTube

Just a few months after he committed to a rebuilding project in Hurricane Helene-ravaged areas in North Carolina, Eric Church is making good on that promise.

According to local news station WSOC-TV Channel 9, the singer's Chief Cares Foundation has purchased a property of land outside of Newland, N.C., which is in Avery County -- a region that Church previously specified as a focus for his rebuilding efforts.

The news outlet reports that plans are being drawn up to build 40 homes on the plot, as well as to install water and sewer lines and build a road in the neighborhood. Church's foundation has also contracted with an engineer to work on the plans.

The singer also hopes to build a community center and a walking trail on the property.

Last fall, Hurricane Helene ravaged much of the southeast, claiming lives and displacing many from their homes. People in states like Florida, Georgia and South Carolina were impacted; Church has concentrated his efforts on hard-hit North Carolina, which is his home state.

Residents in the area of Church's build expressed their excitement for the project. Many of them have been living in temporary housing or motels since losing their homes to the storm.

"There are so many families who are deserving of this that have lost everything," one resident told the news channel. "And there should be more people like [Church.]"

Read More: How Much Money Did Luke Combs + Eric Church's Hurricane Benefit Raise?

Church has been involved in recovery efforts after Hurricane Helene in multiple ways. He released a song, "Darkest Hour (Helene Edit)," and earmarked the proceeds for relief efforts. He also approved use of his song "Carolina" for a North Carolina tourism ad aimed at revitalization efforts.

The singer also worked with Luke Combs to mount the Concert for Carolina, a massive benefit show that brought in nearly $25 million towards the cause.

Top 50 Eric Church Songs: His Greatest Hits and Best Deep Cuts

Eric Church’s best song fall into rows. There’s the sullen heartbreakers and the grateful lovers. There are the snarling social statements and buoyant bops. OK, there are only a couple of buoyant bops on this list of Church's 50 greatest songs, but they exist. 

He's been known to sample R-Rated burners and sage truth-tellers — and then there are two songs about murder. So, Eric Church’s songs fall into rows, but there are a lot of rows in his 15-year-plus catalog. 

His best song? Taste of Country asked fans, staff and the industry to weigh in and then looked at chart success, sales data pop culture importance to choose No. 1 from No. 50. Songs with strong lyrical content rank high. Songs with creative production rank high. Songs with both ended up in the Top 5. 

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Filed Under: Eric Church
Categories: Country Music News

More From Taste of Country