Eric Church Buys Land to Build a Neighborhood For Hurricane Victims

Just a few months after he committed to a rebuilding project in Hurricane Helene-ravaged areas in North Carolina, Eric Church is making good on that promise.

According to local news station WSOC-TV Channel 9, the singer's Chief Cares Foundation has purchased a property of land outside of Newland, N.C., which is in Avery County -- a region that Church previously specified as a focus for his rebuilding efforts.

The news outlet reports that plans are being drawn up to build 40 homes on the plot, as well as to install water and sewer lines and build a road in the neighborhood. Church's foundation has also contracted with an engineer to work on the plans.

The singer also hopes to build a community center and a walking trail on the property.

Last fall, Hurricane Helene ravaged much of the southeast, claiming lives and displacing many from their homes. People in states like Florida, Georgia and South Carolina were impacted; Church has concentrated his efforts on hard-hit North Carolina, which is his home state.

Residents in the area of Church's build expressed their excitement for the project. Many of them have been living in temporary housing or motels since losing their homes to the storm.

"There are so many families who are deserving of this that have lost everything," one resident told the news channel. "And there should be more people like [Church.]"

Church has been involved in recovery efforts after Hurricane Helene in multiple ways. He released a song, "Darkest Hour (Helene Edit)," and earmarked the proceeds for relief efforts. He also approved use of his song "Carolina" for a North Carolina tourism ad aimed at revitalization efforts.

The singer also worked with Luke Combs to mount the Concert for Carolina, a massive benefit show that brought in nearly $25 million towards the cause.