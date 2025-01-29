Eric Church Donates ‘Carolina’ to North Carolina Tourism Ad After Devastating Flood

Eric Church is continuing to do what he can to help put his home state of North Carolina back together after Hurricane Helene tore through it in September 2024.

The country singer's 2009 song "Carolina" is being used by the city of Asheville in their latest tourism campaign.

Hurricane Helene swept across the southeastern part of the country, hitting seven different states.

North Carolina suffered the most damage, with $60 billion in damage.

104 people in North Carolina alone were killed by the storm, with 26 more people reported as missing.

Overall, Hurricane Helene claimed 246 lives and caused somewhere between $78-93 billion worth of damage, with many areas still in complete ruin.

The ad — called "Be Part of the Comeback" — invites the nation to visit Asheville, essentially putting money back into their economy to help them rebuild. The video is filled with stunning images of North Carolina's vast landscape, and there are several clips of local businesses offering food, drinks, art, culture, history and more.

Church's heartfelt love letter to North Carolina plays in the background as the lyrics to the song flash across the screen.

Explore Asheville is the group behind the new ad campaign. They say Church "offered" the song, which means he likely gave them permission to use the song without any licensing hassle or royalties.

“In the early days following Hurricane Helene’s devastating impacts to the area, Explore Asheville was honored to step up as presenting sponsor to support Eric Church and Luke Combs’ Concert for Carolina to benefit our region,” president and CEO of Explore Asheville, Vic Isley, says.

“We are humbled that Eric Church offered ‘Carolina’ — a siren song for Church’s home state — to invite people to come back to Asheville and Western North Carolina,” he adds.

Watch the ad here:

Eric Church Dedicated to Rebuilding North Carolina

In the months following Hurricane Helene's destruction, Church has been at the forefront of relief efforts. He has committed to building 100 homes in Avery county and the surrounding areas, while also constructing schools, revitalizing local business and getting communities back on their feet.

In addition, the country hitmaker released "Darkest Hour" and dedicated it to the cause. Although it wasn't written specifically for those affected by the flood, he signed over all of the publishing royalties to flood relief efforts as a part of his Chief Cares Fund.

Church also teamed up with Luke Combs to put together Concert for Carolina. The one-night event was held on Oct. 26 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. and raised $24,513,185 for hurricane relief efforts.

Church and Combs will share the 2025 Artist Humanitarian Award at this year's Country Radio Seminar, which will be held in Nashville in February.