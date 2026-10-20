Eric Church has spent two decades building a catalog that stretches from rowdy country anthems to deeply personal songs, with nine studio albums representing different chapters of his career.

But when NFL legend Randy Moss asked Church about his favorite record during a recent fishing trip, the conversation took a personal turn.

The two were out on the lake Church built on his property just outside Nashville for an episode of his fishing series, Chasing 10.

As they talked about their careers and reeled in smallmouth bass, Moss named the Eric Church album that means the most to him — and Church had the same answer.

Why Is Eric Church’s Favorite Album So Personal?

Church’s pick is Mr. Misunderstood, his surprise 2015 release that arrived during a formative time in his life as a young father.

It’s the one that, at that time in my life, I was a young dad then. There’s a song on there called ‘Three Year Old.’ At the time, my son actually was three years old. So if I look at all the albums, it’s the one that was the most representative of who I was. That’s where, that time of my life, that was me. It was true, it was authentic.

He went on to compare his albums to children, saying it’s hard to pick a favorite — but this one has remained special to him.

“Albums are kind of like kids, you like ’em all, but to this day Mr. Misunderstood is my favorite album,” he said.

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The album was a surprise even by Church’s standards. He kept it secret from his record label and initially mailed copies to members of his Church Choir fan club.

It featured the title track alongside songs including “Mistress Named Music,” “Mixed Drinks About Feelings,” and “Knives of New Orleans.”

Mr. Misunderstood eventually went Platinum and won Album of the Year at the 2016 CMA Awards.

Eric Church Has Plenty of Other Albums to Choose From

Church’s catalog has grown considerably since Mr. Misunderstood arrived. His earlier album Carolina gave listeners songs like “Smoke a Little Smoke” and the title track, while Desperate Man delivered the No. 1 hit “Some of It” and songs such as “Drowning Man” that remain part of his live shows.

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His triple album Heart & Soul also offered a wide range of sounds, from “Heart on Fire” and “Hell of a View” to deeper cuts like “Russian Roulette” and “Mad Man.”

More recently, Church pushed his sound in a different direction on his latest album, Evangeline vs. the Machine, incorporating an orchestra, horn section, and choir into songs including “Johnny,” “Storm in Their Blood,” and “Darkest Hour.”

With so many different eras and sounds across his career, Church’s choice says something about what he values most in his music.

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For him, Mr. Misunderstood stands out because it captured exactly who he was at a particular moment in his life — and that authenticity has kept it at the top of his list.