Big changes are brewing at Jelly Roll's Lower Broadway bar, Jelly Roll's Goodnight Nashville.

This week, TMZ captured footage of a super-sized pin-up poster of Bunnie Xo being hauled out of the bar and loaded up onto a truck. The poster once hung prominently in a wing of Jelly's bar that was dedicated specifically to her.

The couple got divorced over the summer.

Bunnie Xo Responds to Her Pin-Up Poster Getting Removed From Jelly Roll's Bar

Bunnie Xo joked in response to her poster's removal, commenting on TMZ's video, "How much?"

TMZ, Instagram TMZ, Instagram

Presumably, that means she's thinking — probably in jest — about purchasing the poster for herself.

Will Jelly Roll Get Rid of the Bunnie Xo-Themed Wing Of His Bar After Their Divorce?

Jelly's decision to remove Bunnie's likeness from the bar seems like a pretty clear indication that he is, at the very least, de-scaling her prominence there.

When he opened Goodnight Nashville last year, Jelly dedicated a significant portion of the bar to his wife. In addition to the poster, that section included a Bunnie-themed aesthetic and a large display of her catchphrase, "In Hoes We Trust."

Jelly initially made it seem like he didn't have a problem with Bunnie still being a presence at his bar. After their divorce news broke, he said, "We will always be best friends."

Read More: 7 Burning Questions About Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo's Divorce

Bunnie echoed those sentiments in a post-divorce podcast. She said they agreed on how to divvy up assets pretty quickly, without any fighting.

Read More: A Full Timeline of Bunnie Xo's Relationship With Her New Boyfriend

And later, when she was caught kissing new boyfriend Dylan Wolf on the rooftop of Goodnight Nashville, Bunnie said it wasn't intended as a dig at Jelly that she used his bar as a date night spot. She also said he didn't interpret it as a dig, either.

Are Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo Still Friends After Divorce?

So they've said. In recent podcast episodes, Bunnie has only said positive things about her ex-husband.

But they don't follow each other on Instagram, and they also seem like they might not necessarily be so committed to having a baby together — which Bunnie previously said was still in the works even after their split.

She also deleted the podcast episode where she spoke about their divorce, though she later said that was because she didn't want "one of the hardest moments of my life to become a permanent headline."

Court documents support Bunnie's statements that they cleanly divided up assets. A mansion the couple shared during their marriage has hit the real estate market.

That was a house that went to Jelly in the divorce, Bunnie has said. He's since moved into new digs, and has been very quiet after he wrapped a tour and explained he was taking time off to heal.

Meanwhile, Bunnie has gained full control of the Tennessee dream home the couple was building during their marriage, and also purchased a new vacation home on the West Coast.