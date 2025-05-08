Eric Church delivered a highlight of the 2025 ACMs at the awards show on Thursday night (May 8) with a rousing performance of his song "Hands of Time."

Church stepped onstage in a tan jacket and his signature Ray-Bans, backed by a horn section and an array of guitars and other instruments. He sang against a backdrop reminiscent of the visuals for his new album, Evangeline vs. the Machine, which came out earlier this month.

Right in the center of the stage, a gigantic clock ticked along.

"Hands of Time" is nostalgic, recalling early-Church hits like "Springsteen," and the singer has said that's intentional. "I feel like as I get older, I'm looking for things that make me feel not as old," he joked when he explained the backstory behind the song.

"I can honestly say that when I hear music or a movie or something ... when I see something from my past, I feel like I did then," he adds.

Church wasn't nominated for any major awards at this year's ACM Awards ceremony, but he has significant history with the show: He's won seven trophies over the span of his career to date, and won the special honor Merle Haggard Spirit Award in 2017.

The singer also released his latest studio album, Evangeline vs. the Machine, last week, marking his first full release since Heart & Soul arrived in 2021.

In addition to "Hands of Time," Church's new album includes "Darkest Hour," a song that he put out in 2024 to help raise funds for those impacted by Hurricane Helene, especially in his home state of North Carolina.

The 2025 ACM Awards are streaming live on Amazon Prime Video from Frisco, Texas' Ford Center. Veteran host Reba McEntire is emceeing the show this year.

