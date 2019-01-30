Eric Church recently ignited the stage at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis when he brought his backup singer Joanna Cotten center stage for a powerful rendition of the Beatles' "Come Together."

Church invites Cotten to take lead on the performance, allowing her brazen voice to shine. Cotten takes on the first verse before Church jumps in to join her. Cotten's powerhouse voice fills the arena, and she and the country superstar are in their element as they get lost in the performance of the legendary song.

"He say I know you, you know me / One thing I can tell you is / You got to be free / Come together, right now / Over me," they sing harmoniously. Church recorded a studio version of the song in 2014.

Cotten has performed as part of Church's band for several years, becoming a prominent part of his live show as Church has shared duets with her on "Over When It's Over," "Like Jesus Does," "That Damn Rock and Roll" and more. Church also featured her in his performance of "Desperate Man" at the 2018 CMA Awards.

Cotten pursued her own career in country music in the mid-2000s. Her debut single "The Prize" was released in 2007, along with two back-to-back albums released in 2008 and 2009. She had an album in the works while signed to Warner Music Nashville, but parted ways with the label in 2007.

Church has established himself as a memorable live act, with his shows often running for at least three hours, changing the setlist each night and taking requests from the audience. He's currently on his Double Down Tour that runs through June.