Remember How Eric Church and His Wife Katherine Met?

Eric Church and his wife, Katherine Blasingame, are not one of country music's showiest couples. You don't see them kissing on red carpets or making the talks show rounds to talk about their relationship, but privately they're one of Nashville's most rock-solid unions, still going strong after a decade of marriage.

Katherine is a music publisher, and the couple actually met through work, Church told Taste of Country in 2012.

"She was in the music business before I was," he tells us. "She was trying to hook me up to write with one of her writers that she represented, that was how we met."

The couple wed on Jan. 8, 2008 at the Westglow Spa & Resort in Blowing Rock, N.C. "We decided that it would be the ideal spot to get married, up in the North Carolina mountains, with just family around us. I can’t imagine a more perfect spot," Church said after the wedding (quote via CMT).

Church has made his career out of a certain dark mystique, with his leather jacket and trademark aviator shades. He's not much for love songs, but he made an exception for Katherine and wrote a song about their relationship.

"There was one on the Carolina record called 'You Make It Look So Easy,' which I wrote for our wedding — by myself. That song was 100% about it," he tells us.

She also played an important role in his choice to record "Like Jesus Does," which is the only song of Church's entire career that he cut, but did not write or co-write.

"... It's because of her. She found the song and played it for me and I loved it too," he shares.

The couple welcomed their first son, Boone McCoy Church, in October of 2011, and his younger brother, Tennessee Hawkins "Hawk" Church, followed in February of 2015. Fatherhood has also impacted Church's music; Boone served as the inspiration for a song titled "Three Year Old."

Church and Katherine have built a unique relationship in which she is one of the handful of people whose judgment he trusts the most not only personally, but in his music.

"It's great now, because being a publisher and being somebody in the industry, I can bounce songs off of her and she has the knowledge, you know, to be kind of that sounding board of what I should cut and what I shouldn't cut," he tells us. "So, she's one of those in the inner circle that I run a lot of stuff by."